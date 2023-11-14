Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

2. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery Books)

6. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

7. Murtagh by Christopher Paolini (Random House Children's Books)

8. The Exchange by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

10. The Secret by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

2. Iron Flame (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

3. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

4. My Name Is Barbra (Unabridged) by Barbra Streisand (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism (Unabridged) by Rachel Maddow (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio)

9. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

10. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)