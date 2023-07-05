Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Too Late by Colleen Hoover - 9781538756614 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259385 - (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros - 9781649374080 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. Palazzo by Danielle Steel - 9781984821904 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

6. The 9th Man by Grant Blackwood & Steve Berry - 9781538721063 - (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Perfect Marriageby Jeneva Rose - 9781504071574 - (Bloodhound Books)

8. Happy Place by Emily Henry - 9780593441206 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Issue with Bad Boy Roommatesby Piper Rayne - 9798887140919 - (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

10. The Covenant of Water (Oprah's Book Club) by Abraham Verghese - 9780802162182 - (Grove Atlantic)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Girl, Forgotten by Karin Slaughter (Blackstone Publishing)

2. I'm Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

4. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

5. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

6. The 48 Laws of Powerby Robert Greene (Highbridge Company)

7. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Wool (The Silo Saga) by Hugh Howey (Blackstone Publishing)

9. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Audio)

10. Rich Dad Poor Dad: 20th Anniversary Edition: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! (Unabridged) by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Rich Dad on Brilliance Audio)