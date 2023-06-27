Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259385 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros - 9781649374080 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. Zero Daysby Ruth Ware - 9781982155315 - (GalleryScout Press)

4. Happy Place by Emily Henry - 9780593441206 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

6. Little Girl Vanished by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Lessons in Chemistryby Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace - 9781668026045 - (Atria Books)

9. Cross Downby Brendan DuBois & James Patterson - 9780316404693 - (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Private Moscow by James Patterson - 9781538752654 - (Grand Central Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. I'm Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

3. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

4. The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Unabridged) by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

5. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Audio)

6. Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica (Harlequin Audio)

7. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

8. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

9. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

10. Rich Dad Poor Dad: 20th Anniversary Edition: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! (Unabridged) by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Rich Dad on Brilliance Audio)