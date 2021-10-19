Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. State of Terror by Hillary Clinton & Louise Penny - 9781982173692 - (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press)

2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles - 9780735222373 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty - 9781250220264 - (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. Silverview by John le Carré - 9780593490600 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Temptation After Dark by Marie Force - 9781952793325 - (HTJB, Inc.)

7. The Wish by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728611 - (Grand Central Publishing)

8. 2 Sisters Detective Agency by Candice Fox & James Patterson - 9781538704608 - (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Midnight in Washington by Adam Schiff - 9780593231548 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Just One Chance by Carly Phillips - 9781954166028 - (CP Publishing)