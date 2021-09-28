Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Peril by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa - 9781982182939 - (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Legacy by Elle Kennedy - 9781990101052 - (EKI)

3. The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen - 9780316280013 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty - 9781250220264 - (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. Vanderbilt by Anderson Cooper & Katherine Howe - 9780062964649 - (Harper)

6. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781982164904 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

7. Daughter of the Morning Star by Craig Johnson - 9780593297261 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Burning by Jesse Kellerman & Jonathan Kellerman - 9780525620129 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Last Round by Charity Ferrell - 9781952496080 - (Charity Ferrell)

10. It by Stephen King - 9781501141232 - (Scribner)