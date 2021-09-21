Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781982164904 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty - 9781250220264 - (Henry Holt and Co.)

3. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood - 9780593336830 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Rebound by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)

5. Running on Diesel by Melissa Foster - No ISBN Available - (World Literary Press)

6. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead - 9780385545143 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Shielding Ember by Susan Stoker - No ISBN Available - (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

8. Forgotten in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250272829 - (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781501139246 - (Washington Square Press)

10. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)