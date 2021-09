Urban rappelling for a good cause

Nearly 200 people descended 15 stories down the side of the JW Marriott at the Mall of America with the purpose of helping those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Bloomington, Minn. The "Down For The Challenge" urban rappelling event was presented by The Salvation Army, the Mall of America and run with Over The Edge out of Canada.