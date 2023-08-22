NEW YORK — UPS workers overwhelmingly approve a 5-year contract, ending a standoff between the company and the Teamsters union.
Most Read
-
Rep. Ilhan Omar's trip to World Cup funded by Qatar government, disclosure shows
-
What to know about new COVID booster, RSV vaccines, flu shots this fall
-
Looking to avoid the Minnesota State Fair's bigger crowds? Here are tips on how to beat the crush
-
Frey vetoes rideshare benefits but announces pay boost for Uber drivers
-
University of Minnesota investigating a data breach