Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), down $19.53 to $125.65

The package delivery service increased its volume in the U.S. for the first time since 2022, but profit and revenue fell short of forecasts.

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), up $18.95 to $341.31

The paint maker said it's seeing growth in demand from new residential customers and expects the momentum to continue.

Danaher Corp. (DHR), up $14.69 to $265.58

The life sciences company reported better-than-expected results, partly because of strength at its Cepheid molecular testing business.

GE Aerospace (GE), up $11.26 to $174.02

The company beat analysts' estimates for profit in the spring and raised its forecast for earnings over the full year.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), down 79 cents to $38.74

The company reported lower-than-expected revenue, partly due to weaker results from its U.S. theme parks and studios.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), up $20.97 to $495.56

The defense contractor raised its estimates for full-year earnings and sales.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), down $25.78 to $258.03

The Netherlands-based chip company forecast results for its latest quarter that would fall below Wall Street's estimates.

Solventum Corp. (SOLV), up $1.86 to $55.99

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has reportedly taken a stake in the health-care company.