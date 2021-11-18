The prep football playoffs continue with a full slate of semifinals this week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis featuring 14 games in three days.

Today's schedule:

9-man: LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Kittson County Central 0: Chase Johnson and Tanner Olson scored three touchdowns each for the winners.

Class 2A: Chatfield 22, Barnesville 18: Sophomore quarterback Parker Delaney filled in for starterSam Backer, who was ejected from the game after picking up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter, and threw two touchdown passes, including a 46-yarder to Luke Carrier with 2:21 left, to give the Gophers a victory.

Class 4A: Kasson-Mantorville 24, Becker 20: The KoMets faced a 17-3 deficit but used three touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to stun the top-ranked Bulldogs (11-1). No. 9 Kasson-Mantorville (9-3) advances to its first Prep Bowl.

Class 6A: Maple Grove 35, Eden Prairie 3: Maple Grove shook off early jitters, put up a 21-point burst in the second quarter, and pulled away. The Crimson advance to next week's Prep Bowl for the first time in program history.

