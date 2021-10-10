When: Noon, Oct. 17, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV: Ch. 9

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM, KTLK 1130 AM

The Panthers are 3-2 with new quarterback Sam Darnold, who isn't used to winning records after three seasons with the Jets. But it's the defense that's been most impressive, entering Week 5 third in the NFL in yards and points allowed.

WEEK 5 RESULT

Eagles 21, Panthers 18. Philadelphia rallied from a 12-point deficit with two Jalen Hurts second-half touchdown runs, the second coming with 2:38 left in the game. Darnold had three interceptions and was sacked three times.

PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Christian McCaffrey. What to watch is whether he is going to play. He has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, and the Panthers lost them both.

OUTLOOK

There is not much positive the Vikings can take from their win over Detroit. The Panthers appear to be a much better team than the Lions, with or without McCaffrey.