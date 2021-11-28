When: Noon, Dec. 5, Ford Field

TV: Ch. 4

Radio: 100.3-FM, 1130-AM

The winless Lions are approaching an ignominious anniversary. They are 0-10-1 this season and have lost 15 games in a row, dating to Dec. 6, 2020.

WEEK 12 RESULT

Bears 16, Lions 14: It was another Thanksgiving nightmare for Detroit, which had 10 penalties, including a slew in the fourth quarter as it tried to stave off a Bears comeback. Alas, Cairo Santoskicked the winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.

LAST MEETING

Vikings 19, Lions 17: We don't need to remind Vikings fans that their team nearly lost the Week 5 game against Detroit at home. They blew a 10-point lead in three minutes late in the fourth quarter, and needed a 54-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to escape with a win.

OUTLOOK

The Vikings are still the superior team and wins over Detroit and Chicago the rest of the way to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Lions are desperate. Five of their losses have been by three points are fewer, and the Vikings are seemingly always in one-score games.