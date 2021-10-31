When: Noon, Nov. 7, M&T Bank Stadium

TV: Ch. 9

Radio: 100.3-FM, 1130-AM

The Ravens are coming off their bye with a 5-2 record and in first place in the AFC North despite a slew of injuries on both sides of the ball. The Vikings have not won in Baltimore since 1998, but have not played there since 2013.

WEEK 7 RESULT

Bengals 41, Ravens 17. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards, 201 of those to Ja'Marr Chase. The game seemed to portend a changing of the guard atop the AFC North. It still might, but Cincinnati's loss to the Jets on Sunday confuses the matter.

PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Lamar Jackson. Who else? The Ravens orbit around Jackson, who had Baltimore fourth in total offense entering Week 7. He is passing for 277.6 yards per game, with a career-best 8.5 yards per attempt. He's rushing for another 68.6 yards per game at 6.3 yards per carry. But behind a thin offensive line, he's already been sacked 21 times, seemingly assuring that he'll surpass his previous season-high of 29.

OUTLOOK

Sure, Baltimore's beat-up defense has allowed three 400-yard passing games and 11 touchdowns of 30 yards or longer. But the Vikings couldn't beat Cooper Rush. What will Jackson do to them?