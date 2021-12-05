When: 7:20 p.m., Thursday, U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: Ch. 9, NFL Network, Amazon Prime

Radio: 100.3-FM, 1130-AM

The Vikings don't have much time to recover and regroup, playing their only Thursday night game of the season at home against 6-5-1 Pittsburgh. The teams haven't met in Minnesota since 2005.

WEEK 13 RESULT

Steelers 20, Ravens 19: The Vikings can relate to the Steelers' back-and-forth final minutes, if not Sunday's outcome. Pittsburgh escaped with a home win over AFC North-leading Baltimore when the Ravens failed to convert a two-point attempt with 12 seconds left. The Steelers scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, going ahead on a Diontae Johnson catch with just under two minutes left.

PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Ben Roethlisberger: According to an ESPN report over the weekend, Roethlisberger, 39, has been telling teammates he expects this to be his final season as the Pittsburgh QB. He has 2,758 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games this season, missing the Steelers' 16-16 tie against the Lions in Week 10 because he was on the COVID-19 list.

OUTLOOK

Heading into Week 13, the Steelers were in a 0-2-1 lull and seemed like a team barely hanging on to playoff position. They have new life, and now it's the Vikings who are desperate for a win.