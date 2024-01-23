MANCHESTER, N.H. - U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips' quixotic presidential campaign could catch fire or come crashing to the ground here on Tuesday, when voters in the Granite State head to the polls to pick their Democratic nominee.

The Minnesota congressman who's challenging President Joe Biden is hoping to shock the country with a victory or strong showing in New Hampshire's Democratic primary election. Such a finish could add fuel to Phillips' argument that Biden is too politically weak to defeat Donald Trump again and force a reckoning for Democrats who've been backing the president.

"Tomorrow, all of you are the most important people in American history. So, are you ready to stand up and be patriots like we talk about every day in our history books?" Phillips told a crowd during a Monday night rally in Manchester. "If you're ready, I'm ready for you. I will be your president."

In New Hampshire, where Biden isn't on the ballot but his supporters are expected to write in his name, Phillips might have his best chance to change the narrative. The Minnesotan is hoping to win more than 20% support in Tuesday's primary, a feat he said could be the "springboard" for his long-shot campaign.

Biden has chosen not to appear on New Hampshire's ballot because the state defied the Democratic National Committee by holding its primary election before South Carolina's. The DNC reshuffled its order of state presidential primaries this year, placing South Carolina ahead of the historically first New Hampshire.

The winner of New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary will gain only momentum because the DNC has deemed the contest unsanctioned and declared it won't award any delegates.

Raymond Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said the strange circumstances of Tuesday's election make it unlike any in recent history.

"We have nothing to compare it to. There's no basis to even begin to have a sense of how it's all going to happen," Buckley said. "Literally, anything can happen."

To perform well in New Hampshire, Phillips is going to need voters like Michael and Cindy Walker to show up en masse. The Walkers, who are from Portsmouth, think Biden is too old and are angry with the DNC for rendering the state's primary election symbolic.

"It's terrible that they have basically taken away the primary here," Cindy Walker, 62, said after hearing Phillips speak at a coffee shop in Concord. "If Biden wanted to be on the ballot here, then he could be."

Biden supporters in the state maintain that supporting the president is the best way to defeat Trump in November.

New Hampshire Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said Trump will "undermine our democracy, continue the assault on women's reproductive rights and will, essentially, run a presidency in which he will act according to his belief that he's above the law."

"That's what's at stake," Hassan told the Star Tribune.

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.



