A 26-year-old man is in jail, accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Rosemount.

The crash occurred about 3:20 p.m. Monday near County Road 42 and W. 145th Street, police said.

Emergency responders declared the bicyclist dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

The motorist, Trejean D. Curry, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested at the scene and jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with driving in a grossly negligent manner.

No specifics about the circumstances of the crash have been released as of Tuesday morning.

Curry was driving after having his license revoked, something he has been convicted of 10 times in the past 3½ years in Minnesota, according to court records.