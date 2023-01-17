Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The University of St. Thomas announced Tuesday that it had received a $75 million donation, which it plans to use to help fund a new arena to host sports and other events.

The donation from Lee and Penny Anderson is the largest in the history of the private Catholic university, which has about 9,000 students, school officials said Tuesday.

The university is trying to expand its reputation outside of the Twin Cities. School officials said the new arena will help by providing a venue for its men's and women's hockey and basketball teams, as well as events such as concerts and conventions.

The school is in its second year of playing in Division I athletics in most sports.

The new arena — which will be named after the Andersons — is expected to cost about $175 million. Construction is expected to begin in 2024, with the new arena opening in 2025.

Anderson owned Roseville-based APi Group, Inc., a holding corporation of about 30 construction, manufacturing and fire-protection companies that he sold three years ago.

He never attended St. Thomas but has served on the university's Board of Trustees for 12 years.