PHILADELPHIA — University of Pennsylvania president resigns after her testimony to Congress on antisemitism draws sharp criticism.
Most Read
-
Gruesome crime at Loring Park grocery shocks and saddens a neighborhood
-
Vikings offensive coordinator Phillips arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
-
Minnesota commission picks top state seal finalist that includes a loon
-
Why Minnesota could soon face a budget shortfall
-
St. Paul officials say Xcel Energy Center is showing its age — and they want state help to fix it up