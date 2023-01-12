The University of Minnesota wants to regain ownership of its teaching hospital in Minneapolis and build a new medical center on the campus.

It's the first time the U has publicly linked governance of the hospital with a long-range plan to expand its Minneapolis medical facilities.

At a press conference Thursday, university officials said they'll need government funding to execute the plan.

The University of Minnesota Medical Center is owned by Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services, which is currently in the midst of trying to combine with Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health. But U representatives have raised concerns about the megamerger.

In fact, Sanford and Fairview officials this week cited the lack of support from U leadership when they publicly floated the idea of the school repurchasing its teaching hospital, saying any deal would be subject to negotiating its fair market value.

A Thursday news release from the U, however, did not include any cost estimates for the university's plan to retake ownership, nor did it talk about buying the medical center. The ownership shift is part of a broader initiative to build a new hospital called MPact Health Care Innovation, which the U says would require public funding.

"We know health care is changing rapidly along with the needs and expectations of patients at home and around the globe," said Joan Gabel, the University of Minnesota president, in a news release Thursday. The proposal is "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to channel our unique ability to elevate our state, improve the lives of all Minnesotans and position Minnesota as a global leader for the next century."

The U's plan calls for university ownership of its existing teaching hospital on the east bank campus, which was acquired by Fairview in 1997. The university also wants control of medical facilities on the west bank campus, including Masonic Children's Hospital and a large clinic and surgery center on the east bank that opened in 2016.

Collectively, the health care operations on both sides of the Mississippi River generally are described as the University of Minnesota Medical Center, although financial details are complex about its joint operation by the U, Fairview and the University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP).

A new hospital has been a part of the U long-term planning for some time, a spokesman said, pointing to Board of Regents materials from October 2021 about the need and planning for an updated medical center.

In the news release, the U said it's "calling for short- and long-term partnership from elected leaders" to fund shifting the health care facilities to university ownership and other steps. The facilities would be upgraded, the U said, while planning begins "for a new world-class medical center on the east bank of the Twin Cities campus."

Dr. Jakub Tolar, the dean of the U medical school, on Tuesday briefly mentioned the idea of a new hospital in comments at a public meeting on the proposed Sanford-Fairview merger. Tolar also alluded to "university governance over its flagship facilities" as being related to the idea, according to a copy of his prepared remarks provided to the Star Tribune.

On Thursday, the university said it has been acquiring land for a new hospital over several years and designated an area for development at the eastern edge of its east bank campus. The medical center would be located just east and north of the large clinic and surgery center.

Tolar and other university officials have expressed concern the Sanford-Fairview merger could disrupt the current collaboration with Fairview on research, medical education and patient care.

"Seven of the top 10 hospitals in the U.S. are directly associated with a medical school because that's how you improve care quickly," Tolar said in the U's news release Thursday. "...We want these benefits for Minnesota and to serve Minnesotans in ways that only a hospital associated with a leading research university can."

Currently, the U receives funding from Fairview for academic medicine through a long-term affiliation agreement. They also jointly market with UMP — the U's physicians group — a wide variety of hospital and clinic services under the brand M Health Fairview.

The future of the relationship has been unclear since Sanford and Fairview announced their merger plan in November. The combination would create a South Dakota-based health system with some 78,000 employees and more than 50 hospitals across Minnesota and the Dakotas.

On Thursday, the university said it remains committed to partnerships with health care providers across the state, including the nonprofit Fairview.

This week, Fairview officials indicated that if the U wanted to repurchase it teaching hospital, the deal would hinge on determining a fair market value. But the U told the Star Tribune there are no contract terms in the original sale agreement with Fairview that would require such a valuation.

"With charitable assets held by a Minnesota nonprofit, the primary question is not ownership, but rather the charitable purpose to which they are devoted — in this case, the delivery of care by the University of Minnesota and [University of Minnesota Physicians] to patients," the U said in a statement earlier this week. "That purpose is reflected in the public funds that built the hospital and the academically-affiliated care provided since 1997."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.