The University of Minnesota announced that it is moving toward resuming cooperation with the Minneapolis Police Department for assistance with providing security for major events and in other specific situations.

The U scaled back its relationship with MPD within days of George Floyd's killing in May 2020 while pinned to the pavement under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was fired and now is in prison for murder.

University President Joan Gabel, said in a letter to students, staff and others in the wake of Floyd's death, "I do not have the words to fully express my pain and anger, and I know that many in our community share those feelings, but also fear for their own safety. This will not stand."

The university said then that Minneapolis officers would no longer be used for football games, concerts or other major campus events, but they would continue to work on joint patrols and specific investigations alongside University of Minnesota police.

In Wednesday's announcement, and without referencing Floyd's death as being behind the limited relationship between the two departments, the university said it will "begin an evaluative, phased approach to reinstating work with the MPD for large events and specialized services."

Gabel was quoted as saying in the announcement as saying, "Law enforcement in the city of Minneapolis should reflect the public safety expectations of all members of our community. We are encouraged by the many steps the city has taken to meet that expectation and look forward to future steps."

The announcement did not elaborate on what steps the city has taken leading up to this improvement in the relationship between the two police departments.

The warming working relationship will be evident next Thursday, when off-duty Minneapolis police officers will start providing security during Minnesota Gophers home football games at Huntington Bank Stadium.

"The university will evaluate the success of these steps as part of its phased approach," Wednesday's announcement continued. "That evaluation will include direct engagement with members of the university community to ensure all perspectives are represented when considering the impact of commitments and actions of the city of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Department."