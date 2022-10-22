Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Strikes by service workers at the University of Minnesota have been called off after union representatives reached an agreement with the U on Saturday.

Teamsters Local 320 had planned two strikes lasting four days to begin Wednesday on the Twin Cities campus and next Saturday in Duluth if negotiations for higher wages, seniority rights and other benefits for service workers fell through. But the union announced Saturday that both sides had agreed to a three-year contract.

"Next week's strike has been called off, and the agreement will be voted on by the membership," the union posted in a Tweet. It added that more details would come later on Saturday.

Around 1,500 workers belong to Teamsters Local 320, including janitors and food-service workers across the university's campuses.

Officials from across the state have been vocal in supporting the union's demands, including Attorney General Keith Ellison, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and the U's undergraduate student government.

"Congrats [Teamsters Local 320] — organizing always works & I'm very happy to see this," Ellison said in a tweet. "I've always stood with unions & working families because when they win fair pay, benefits & working conditions, everyone is better off and we all win."

Check back with startribune.com for further developments in this story.