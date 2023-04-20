The University of Minnesota regents on Thursday began etching out a process for finding President Joan Gabel's successor, in hopes of having an interim leader in place before she leaves for another job.

It's the first time in more than 20 years that the U is seeking an interim president, and multiple regents noted Thursday that it felt as though they were creating the process from scratch.

"No one could have anticipated the course of events that have transpired," Regent Janie Mayeron said in her first meeting presiding as chair.

The change comes as the U is preparing for transitions in other key leadership positions as well. The terms for four regents — a third of the board — expire this year, and lawmakers could meet any time to vote on who will fill their slots. Ken Powell, the previous chair, stepped down from his leadership role earlier this week, saying he doubted he would be selected for another term and wanted to ensure a smooth transition.

For more than five hours Thursday, regents debated which characteristics they wanted in an interim president, how quickly they should fill the position and how much the person should be paid.

Here's what we know about the process so far:

Why is the U searching for an interim president?

Gabel was selected on April 3 to serve as the next chancellor for the University of Pittsburgh. Her contract there begins in mid-July, though it's unclear when she'll work her last day in Minnesota. Mayeron said Gabel has accrued vacation time and has asked to start taking it June 9, but "we're in discussions with her still."

Regents on Thursday overwhelmingly expressed a desire to find an interim president who can lead the university while they search for a longer-term replacement. Many of them said they'd like the interim president to overlap with Gabel, starting in early or mid-May.

What qualities are regents looking for in the interim president?

The regents said they want the interim president to have management experience and a connection to both the university and the state of Minnesota. They said the candidate should understand the "high-profile nature" of the president's job and shouldn't be a candidate for the long-term job.

Regents also said they want a candidate who will build strong relationships with the state Legislature, community groups and campus groups. They said they are looking for someone who can continue to work on pressing issues, such as the U's strategic plan and its pitch to acquire its teaching hospitals amid a proposed merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services.

How will the selection process work?

Regents decided the board will oversee the hiring process for the interim president, noting the tight timeline. University staff are working to finalize the job description, and regents plan to give candidates about three days to submit applications after the position posts.

Regents said they intend to review applications, hold interviews with finalists and then appoint the interim president. Names of finalists will be public.

What happens next?

Regents are still sorting through several key issues, including pay for the interim president. Some argued the pay should be compared to those of other Big Ten presidents, while others suggested it should be compared to other public service jobs.

Mayeron said regents will meet again sometime next week. At that meeting, she said they will discuss which issues they expect Gabel to work on before she leaves, and they will select a new vice chair. Mayeron was vice chair until Powell resigned.