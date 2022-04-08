Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle announced Friday the University of Minnesota plans to provide financial support to athletes for excelling academically starting this fall.

The NCAA now allows schools to give academic bonuses to athletes up to $5,980 a year in response to a federal judge mandate two years ago.

The Gophers posted a school-record cumulative grade point average of 3.44 over the past year, while also setting school records with 431 academic All-Big Ten selections, 180 Big Ten distinguished scholars, and 15 academic All-Americans. There were also 19 programs with perfect single-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores.

"I am pleased that the University of Minnesota is able to offer education-related financial support to our student-athletes," Coyle said in a statement on Friday. "Our student-athletes continue to excel at a high level on and off the field and have set recent records with regard to GPA, Academic Progress Rate, Graduation Success Rate, Academic All-Big Ten honorees, Big Ten Distinguished Scholars and Academic All-Americans.

"We continue to look for ways to enhance the student-athlete experience and how best to prepare them for life during and after college. While we are still finalizing these plans in detail, we know providing education-related financial support is another step in the process of supporting our student-athletes."

In an ESPN report earlier this week, there were 22 of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools that said they had plans to pay athletes for high academic performance this year, but Wisconsin was the only Big Ten team.