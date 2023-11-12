A person was robbed at gunpoint and forced into a sedan near the University of Minnesota early Sunday, according to an alert from the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Around 1 a.m., three suspects described as males wearing all black followed the male victim from Sally's Saloon on Washington Avenue to the "superblock" area of dormitories in the southeast corner of the East Bank Campus, the alert said.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint, forced into the sedan and dropped off in a location between the superblock and the Cretin/Vandalia exit of Interstate 94, the alert said.