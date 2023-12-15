Jakson Coffin has always loved the video game Rocket League — it's like soccer, but with rocket-powered cars — and has been playing the game for years, now as a member of the University of Minnesota's varsity e-sports team.

Now, the competitive video gaming experience for Coffin — and a growing number of U students — has moved to an even higher level, with the creation of a new competitive e-sports league for universities in the Big Ten Conference. While the play may be virtual, the competition comes with all the heated rivalries and camaraderie of traditional sports.

"The Gophers are just showing off!" commentator Jared Erdman yelled out, on a recent livestream of a Rocket League game, as Coffin adroitly knocked a virtual pass back to the flying car of his U teammate, Zachary "Bismo" Elliott.

Elliott promptly shot the ball into Wisconsin's goal in dramatic fashion.

"That was filthy!" declared commentator Erdman, a 2022 UMN graduate.

Filthy, of course, meaning "really excellent."

The game was one of the U's matches in the new Big Esports Conference that began this fall. It includes 14 Big Ten schools and other powerhouses, and features weekly matches between schools in Rocket League and three other popular competitive video games: Valorant, Overwatch 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The U has also been working to grow its video game scene on campus. Earlier this month, the university's College of Education and Human Development approved a new "esports management" undergraduate minor for next fall.

The program will create two new courses, and will have students connect with leading esports organizations to help identify and solve problems facing the industry.

U Assistant Athletics Director Doug Goon, who is leading the charge to grow e-sports, said there is even talk of trying to get approval for redeveloping a lab in the basement of Coffman Memorial Union.

The goal: a space for esports teams to practice, as well as a more casual recreational space for students to hang out and play games, socialize or have watch parties for big gaming events.

This summer, Goon and other college e-sports organizers asked Big Ten Conference leaders to add video games to their sports lineup. They got a thumbs-down, but forged ahead with their own league that isn't tied to the actual Big Ten Conference.

"We, as schools, decided, 'That's all right, we're going to do it anyway,' " Goon said. "We're going to show you the success and the proof of concept so that when we sit down with you [to ask again,] we've already built it and it's an easy yes."

Coffin and Elliott said they've had more fun than ever competing this year, thanks to the new league. Coffin is majoring in computer science, while Elliott is studying aerospace engineering.

"Obviously, the Big Ten with football and hockey is a big thing, and it's very competitive, so it's nice having that in Rocket League now, too," Coffin said.

Coffin hopes the U's efforts create an opportunity for more in-person play, community and team spirit.

As it stands, the U's Rocket League players hold most of their matches remotely, using their personal computers. Coffin and Elliott noted the highlight of their fall semester was traveling to a large in-person invitational tournament at Minnesota State University, Mankato — which they won.

"There's nothing like being in the same room, sitting right next to your teammates playing a game," Coffin said. "You score a goal, fist bump them, you guys can be loud together — it's such an amazing experience."