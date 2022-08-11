UnitedHealthcare has upped its ownership stake in a Twin Cities business with a unique approach to structuring health insurance benefits.

The Minnetonka-based health insurance giant said it added to its majority ownership of Bind Benefits last year and — as of Thursday — is re-branding the business as Surest.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Initially an option for self-insured employers, Surest is expanding the number of states, including Minnesota, where its health plans can be sold as a "fully-insured" option for employers. That means companies pay the insurer to take financial risk for the cost of medical claims.

Surest health plans differ in their benefit structure by asking patients to pay a variety of copays when they receive different types of care, rather than meeting a deductible.

"UnitedHealthcare has always had a long relationship with Surest and served as one of the largest early investors, essentially at the launch, when it started as 2016," said Alison Richards, the chief executive at Surest.

Surest has the fastest growth among UnitedHealthcare's employer-sponsored plans, the company said. More than 150 employers offer the health plans now, Richards said, and more are coming online in 2023.

Bind Benefits was launched by Lemhi Ventures, a Twin Cities-based venture capital fund led by serial entrepreneur Tony Miller. Some two decades ago, Miller led a Twin Cities company called Definity Health that developed high-deductible health plans; UnitedHealthcare bought that business for $300 million in 2004.