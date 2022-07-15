UnitedHealth Group beat estimates for financial results in the second quarter as the Minnetonka-based health care giant upped financial guidance for a second time this year.

UnitedHealth, which operates the nation's largest health insurer, posted on Friday a quarterly profit of $5.07 billion on revenue of $80.33 billion. The earnings were up about 19% over last year's second quarter.

The results echoed numbers from the first quarter when UnitedHealth Group also raised full-year financial guidance after reporting earnings of more than $5 billion.

"Customers are responding as we build on our five growth pillars, enabling us to move into the second half of 2022 with strong momentum serving ever more people more deeply," Andrew Witty, the UnitedHealth Group chief executive, said in a statement issued Friday with the second quarter results.

At the end of the second quarter, 45.78 million people in the U.S. were enrolled in coverage from the company's UnitedHealthcare health insurance business, up less than 1% from the first quarter.

UnitedHealth Group also operates a fast-growing health services business called Optum that runs outpatient health care centers, serves as a data and IT consultant and manages pharmaceutical benefits for health plans at other companies.

Adjusted earnings per share of $5.57 beat analyst estimates by 37 cents, according to data from Seeking Alpha. The adjusted numbers exclude intangible amortization and other items, the company says, that don't related to underlying business performance.

For the year, UnitedHealth Group now expects adjusted earnings of $21.40 to $21.90 per share, up from the previous guidance of $21.20 to $21.70 per share.

In October 2021, UnitedHealth Group employed more than 333,000 full-time, part-time temporary and seasonal employees, according to a regulatory filing. More than 113,000 workers at the time were outside the U.S. — the company is a large operator of hospitals and clinics in South America.

UnitedHealth Group employs about 18,000 people in Minnesota. The company is the state's largest by revenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.