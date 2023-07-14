UnitedHealth Group saw second quarter earnings grow to nearly $5.5 billion, even as the Minnetonka-based health care giant reported higher medical costs in its health insurance business.

Company executives disclosed the higher cost trend within their UnitedHealthcare division during an investor conference in June saying seniors, in particular, were accessing more health care services.

Surprises with rising costs typically hurt earnings at health insurance companies and the commentary pushed insurer stocks lower. Kentucky-based Humana, another large Medicare Advantage health plan, also reported last month more use of medical services.

On Friday, UnitedHealth Group said in an earnings release that the "previously noted outpatient care activity" pushed up the medical loss ratio — the share of premium revenue spent on care — to 83.2% compared to 81.5% in the year-ago quarter.

But the company said increased utilization also helped financial results at its Optum division, which operates clinics, manages pharmacy benefits and provides services to other health care companies.

For the quarter, UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $5.47 billion — an increase of about 8% over the year-ago quarter — on $92.9 billion of revenue. Adjusted earnings per share of $6.14 beat the $6.01 expected by analysts.

The company improved earnings guidance for the year from a range of $24.50 to $25 per share to $24.70 to $25 per share. At the end of the second quarter, about 47.5 million people in the U.S. were covered through health plans at UnitedHealthcare.

"Our diverse health care capabilities and dedicated colleagues are enabling us to meet the needs of more people in more ways, driving substantial growth and expanding our opportunities to serve well into the future," Andrew Witty, the chief executive at UnitedHealth Group, said in a statement.

Health care costs typically rise faster than general inflation, but the dynamic has flipped in recent years with the run-up in prices across the economy. Analysts have been watching to see when the general inflation spike will make its way into medical costs.

Insurers in Minnesota's individual health insurance market are seeking premium increases for next year up to 8%, higher increases than regulators approved for 2023.

The consulting firm PwC Health Research Institute forecast in June that the pace of medical cost increases would grow to 7% next year, up from 6% this year and 5.5% in 2022.

"With rising wages and expenses compounded by clinical workforce shortages, providers across the nation are fighting against declining profit margins," the report said. "In turn, health plans are pressured to raise reimbursement levels in price negotiations with providers."