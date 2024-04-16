Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., up $15.08 to $79.84.

The biopharmaceutical company made an encouraging update on its potential treatment for a depressive disorder.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $23.26 to $468.89.

The health insurance giant beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Morgan Stanley, up $2.15 to $89.14.

The investment bank's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $7.56 to $92.21.

The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the ticket seller and concert promoter.

Barrick Gold Corp., down 89 cents to $16.48.

Investors were disappointed by the gold and copper miner's first-quarter production.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down $3.02 to $146.54.

The bank's first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Northern Trust Corp., down $4.15 to $79.56.

The financial services company's first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

International Paper Co., down 86 cents to $35.91.

The global paper and packaging company is buying British packaging business DS Smith for about $9.9 billion.