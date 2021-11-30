Minnesota's largest company in terms of revenue expects to keep getting bigger next year.

In a financial forecast released in advance of an investor conference Tuesday morning, Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group said it expects annual revenue next year will range from $317 billion to $320 billion, generating adjusted earnings per share of $21.10 to $21.60.

For 2021, the company said it now expects adjusted earnings per share of $18.75 to $18.90 on about $287 billion in revenue.

At the low end of the guidance, revenue next year would be up about 10% from expected sales in 2021.

UnitedHealth Group runs UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation's largest health insurer, as well as a fast-growing division for health services called Optum. The company employs about 18,000 people in Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.