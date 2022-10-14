Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

UnitedHealth Group beat Wall Street's expectations for the third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast.

The health care giant's profit totaled $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share, helped by growth at Optum and its namesake business.

Results adjusted for one-time items totaled $5.79 per share on $80.89 billion in revenue, UnitedHealth said Friday.

Analysts forecast earnings of $5.45 per share on $80.72 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.

The company now expects 2022 adjusted earnings in the range of $21.85 to $22.05 per share.

That compares to the average expectation for $21.87 per share on Wall Street, according to FactSet.

In July, the health care giant had hiked its forecast for 2022 earnings to between $21.40 and $21.90 per share. That represented an increase of 20 cents per share on both ends of the range from its previous outlook.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth operates a health insurance business that covers more than 50 million people mostly in the United States. It also has a fast-growing Optum segment that runs one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers and a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.