NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Adobe Inc. (ADBE), up $13.90 to $598.58.

The software maker is terminating its planned $20 billion buyout of Figma.

Unites States Steel Corp. (X), up $10.83 to $50.16.

Nippon Steel is buying the steelmaker for about $14.1 billion.

Masonite International Corp. (DOOR), down $16.10 to $85.90.

The door maker is buying PGT Innovations in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $3 billion.

V.F. Corp. (VFC), down $1.35 to $18.56.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland disclosed a hacking breach.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN), up $3.32 to $130.42.

The biotechnology company will undo its $7.1 billion purchase of the cancer-screening company Grail after losing antitrust battles.

NIO Inc. (NIO), up 41 cents to $8.39.

The electric vehicle maker announced a $2.2 billion investment from CYVN Holdings.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM), down $6.43 to $28.50.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing development update for a potential congenital condition treatment.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), up $3.32 to $131.89.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.