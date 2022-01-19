Social service and clerical workers could go on strike in as soon as 10 days unless Hennepin County and union leaders reach an agreement before then.

Represented by two bargaining units of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), workers filed their intent to strike on Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Reformer.

Leaders of AFSCME Local 34 and Local 2822 are asking for 5% annual increases over the next three years, a $200 monthly stipend for home office supplies and better personal protective equipment, according to the Reformer.

The strike would include more than 3,500 social service and clerical workers.

The unions rejected what the county calls its "last best and final offer" in a third mediation session since October, according to a news release from Hennepin County Administrator David Hough. The offer includes a three-year contract with annual salary increases of up to 5.5% a year, a $500 "pandemic recognition" bonus and improvements on paid time off.

"Hennepin County is committed to providing a competitive pay and benefits package to our valued employees while remaining responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars," Hough said in the release.