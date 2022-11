Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities distributes 20,000 holiday meals

Volunteers helped load and distribute meals to Twin Cities community members and groups on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities helped distribute over 20,000 holiday meals with bags of turkey, potatoes, canned vegetables, stuffing, gravy, rice and cake mix for the Thanksgiving holiday.