Students at Academy of Holy Angels High School in Richfield were sent home Tuesday morning after what administrators called "an unforeseen emergency."

Callers reaching the Catholic high school heard a recorded message about the abrupt cancellation of classes and directed students on how to reunite with their families.

The recording offered no specifics about the nature of the emergency.

"School has been canceled for an unforeseen emergency," the 45-second recording began. "You will have received a call on the numbers we have for you in our school messenger phone system. And also we will be emailing you shortly with further information.

"Students who ride the bus will be coming home on the bus as soon as possible. Students who drive here have been asked to go home, and otherwise plan to pick up your student as soon as you can from the southwest dome."

Classes begin at 7:50 a.m. each day, according to the school website. One Holy Angels family reported receiving the school cancellation notice at 8:17 a.m.

Police have yet to respond to a message seeking more information.

Holy Angels has an enrollment of more than 600 students in grades 9 through 12.

Return to www.startribune.com for updates to this developing story.