NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA, down $3.54 to $61.01.

Altria Group Inc. plans to trim its stake in the brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and other beers.

Lennar Corp., down $12.64 to $152.86.

The homebuilder's fiscal first-quarter revenue and deliveries fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Under Armour Inc., down 87 cents to $7.23.

The sports apparel company said Kevin Plank will replace Stephanie Linnartz as CEO.

Dollar General Corp., down $8.11 to $150.06.

The discount retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., up $29.05 to $216.81.

The sporting goods retailer gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for the year.

Robinhood Markets Inc., up 89 cents to $18.05.

The brokerage reported a surge in trading volumes for February.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., down $3.66 to $26.67.

The owner of DKNY and other fashion brands gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

United States Steel Corp., down 2.60 cents to $38.26.

President Joe Biden opposes the planned sale of the steel company to Nippon Steel of Japan.