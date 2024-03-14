NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA, down $3.54 to $61.01.
Altria Group Inc. plans to trim its stake in the brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and other beers.
Lennar Corp., down $12.64 to $152.86.
The homebuilder's fiscal first-quarter revenue and deliveries fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Under Armour Inc., down 87 cents to $7.23.
The sports apparel company said Kevin Plank will replace Stephanie Linnartz as CEO.
Dollar General Corp., down $8.11 to $150.06.
The discount retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., up $29.05 to $216.81.
The sporting goods retailer gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for the year.
Robinhood Markets Inc., up 89 cents to $18.05.
The brokerage reported a surge in trading volumes for February.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd., down $3.66 to $26.67.
The owner of DKNY and other fashion brands gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.
United States Steel Corp., down 2.60 cents to $38.26.
President Joe Biden opposes the planned sale of the steel company to Nippon Steel of Japan.