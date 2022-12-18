Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Trazarien White had 19 points in UNC Wilmington's 85-82 victory against High Point on Sunday.

White added six rebounds for the Seahawks (9-3). Noah Ross scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Shykeim Phillips was 5 of 13 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points. The Seahawks picked up their eighth straight win.

Jaden House led the way for the Panthers (8-3) with 25 points and two steals. High Point also got 18 points from Abdoulaye. Zach Austin also recorded nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.