Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services is preparing for an influx of driver's license applications this fall when an estimated 80,000 unauthorized immigrants in the state become eligible for licenses on Oct. 1.

To meet the demand, the department has posted jobs for 12 examiner positions and will have support staff applications go live in the coming weeks, said DVS Director Pong Xiong.

In the meantime, DVS wants license applicants to prepare their documents and start studying. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions on new license eligibility.

When can I apply or take my road test if I am an unauthorized immigrant?

Beginning Sept. 2, residents can make an appointment for Oct. 1 or later.

How can I make an appointment for a knowledge or skills test?

You can schedule an appointment online at drive.mn.gov under the "Appointments" section.

While residents cannot make an appointment more than 30 days in advance, they are encouraged to check the site regularly for additional appointments and possible cancellations, Xiong said.

What documents will I need to provide?

Applicants must provide two documents with their full name and birthdate. Examples of approved documents include an unexpired passport, birth certificate, or permanent resident card. For a full list of eligible documents: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/forms-documents/Documents/DL%20For%20All%20Primary%20Secondary%20Documents%20Fact%20Sheet.pdf

What if my documents are in a language other than English?

You must provide a translation and translation attestation for any document in a language other than English.

What languages are study materials in?

DVS has made Class D Driver's License Manuals available online in Somali, Spanish, Hmong and English.

What languages will the written test be available in?

English, Spanish, Hmong, Vietnamese, Somali, American Sign Language, Russian and Karen.

What should I do if someone is asking for payment to schedule a test?

Be aware of potential scammers and fraud. Visit drive.mn.gov to schedule an appointment. Fees are set by the state of Minnesota. Visit dps.mn.gov for more information.

What if I don't want to drive? Should I still apply for an ID?

Not interested in driving, or looking for ID for a child too young to drive? You can still apply for a standard identification card.

Will law enforcement know my status when they see my ID?

No. Standard licenses are the same for those with or without legal status. DVS will not share immigration or citizenship status with law enforcement unless court ordered, according to state law.

Will the driver's license allow me to vote?

No. Only U.S. citizens can vote. Licenses will be marked 'not for federal identification.'

Where can I get help preparing my application?

DVS is hosting a series of informational events around the state. Here is a list of upcoming events:

Sunday, July 16, 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 County Road 42E, Burnsville.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Communities Organizing Latinx Power and Action (COPAL, for its initials in Spanish) Knowledge Exam study sessions. Virtual.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55420. ​In-person and virtual.

