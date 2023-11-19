KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — UN health agency says 31 babies have been safely evacuated from Shifa Hospital and moved to another in southern Gaza.
Most Read
-
U.S., Israel, Hamas reach tentative deal to pause conflict, free dozens of hostages
-
Vikings' Phillips wants to be a head coach, but has unfinished business
-
Multistate salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe sickens five Minnesotans
-
No. 2 Ohio State routs Gophers 37-3 as late field goal prevents shutout
-
'Serious deficiencies,' break-ins at south Minneapolis elder housing spark protests