UNITED NATIONS — U.N. envoy says there are "reasonable grounds" to believe Hamas raped women during Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.
Most Read
-
Comedian Richard Lewis laid to rest in Roseville
-
Ramsey County public defender, ex-assistant attorney general resigns in fallout of sexual abuse charges
-
Charge: Former St. Paul cop set fire to building that houses his restaurant
-
Radio vet Brian Oake talks about his surprise firing, and his Cities 97.1 bosses have no explanation
-
Mother: Young woman from Chaska killed in Chicago mass shooting aspired to be paramedic