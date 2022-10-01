KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian official says 20 people killed when shelling strikes evacuation convoy in country's northeast.
Most Read
-
Site of rare meteorite impact discovered in Inver Grove Heights
-
Viking Mississippi cruise passengers hit by cancellations
-
Reusse: Correa was always going to get the 'Dior' contract, just not from Twins
-
Minnesota DFL slams GOP attorney general candidate over questionnaire he calls 'categorically false'
-
North Oaks buildout to continue after settlement between Hill descendants, city