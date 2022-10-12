KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian military command says its forces recapture 5 settlements in southern Kherson as part of counteroffensive.
Most Read
-
'I'm here, I'm happy': TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender
-
Lizzo visits favorite Twin Cities restaurants ahead of homecoming concert
-
Bethel University cuts several programs to address declining enrollment
-
In major retreat, Bright Health halts individual health insurance coverage
-
Brett Favre says he's 'unjustly smeared' in welfare case