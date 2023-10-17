WASHINGTON — Ukraine has used US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time, a US official says.
Most Read
-
Souhan: Since becoming GM, Adofo-Mensah has failed to improve Vikings
-
Coney Barrett takes on court ethics, collegiality in U talk briefly marred by protesters
-
St. Thomas student has rung up $1M in sales keeping office furniture out of landfills
-
Sheriff: 4-year-old inadvertently fires gun, wounds 2-year-old in vehicle in southern Minnesota
-
Neighbor complaints doom Haunted House in northeast Minneapolis