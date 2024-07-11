LONDON — Police in the southwestern England city of Bristol have found two suitcases believed to contain human remains after responding to reports of a man acting suspiciously on a bridge.

Avon and Somerset Police officers arrived on the Clifton Suspension Bridge at around midday Wednesday within 10 minutes of the call. But the man, who had travelled there by taxi, was already gone.

''This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognize the concern it will be causing our communities,'' Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said. ''Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin."

The taxi driver is cooperating with authorities. Police did not immediately provide more details.