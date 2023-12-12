LONDON — UK lawmakers vote in favor of the Rwanda migration bill in a much-needed respite for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Most Read
-
Alleged home intruder killed in St. Paul identified as 35-year-old man
-
5 people arrested on suspicion of using chain and pickup to drag away Roseville bank's exterior ATM
-
Minneapolis' Armory criticized for taking 25% of bands' sales of merchandise
-
Cousins roots against the Packers, talks injury rehab on 'Manningcast'
-
Hoping for a white Christmas in the Twin Cities this year? Only in your dreams.