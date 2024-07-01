FRANKFURT, Germany — UEFA to investigate gesture by England's Jude Bellingham for possible violation of 'decent conduct' rules at Euro 2024 (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert incorrectly said Euro 2004).
Most Read
-
He's here: Brooks Lee set to make Twins debut
-
Excelsior, Waconia move their fireworks to tonight's perfect skies
-
2 men plead not guilty, ordered jailed in Feeding Our Future jury bribery case
-
Democrats ignored voter concerns about Biden's age. Then came the debate.
-
Wolves sign NBA veteran Ingles