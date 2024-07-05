BERLIN — UEFA suspends Turkey player Merih Demiral for 2 games for making controversial gesture at Euro 2024.
Most Read
-
St. Paul celebrity chef Justin Sutherland addresses his arrest, charges he assaulted girlfriend
-
30 designers turn 1903 Pillsbury mansion in Minneapolis into modern showcase home
-
Property owners could pay for $1B in upgrades after HCMC fight stalled tax change
-
Why Wisconsin claims — incorrectly — to have more lakes than the Land of 10,000 Lakes
-
Timberwolves in a strong NBA position as dust settles in Western Conference