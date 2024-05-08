Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), down $6.18 to $64.25.

The ride-hailing company reported a surprising first-quarter loss and disappointing bookings results.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP), down $14.54 to $62.51.

The cloud-based commerce company gave investors a disappointing update to its financial forecast.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), up $19.40 to $293.39.

The cloud networking company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO), down $3.63 to $59.74.

The cloud-based communications company's revenue forecast for the current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), down 36 cents to $9.89.

The electric vehicle maker's first-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH), down $1.56 to $29.95.

The owner of Tinder, Match and other dating sites gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the quarter.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT), up 95 cents to $17.55.

The ride-hailing company beat analysts' first-quarter financial forecasts.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), up $3.16 to $31.58.

The drive-thru coffee chain raised its revenue forecast for the year.