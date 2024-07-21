Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Authorities in the United Arab Emirates ordered an investigation and an expedited trial of Bangladeshi nationals arrested after protesting against their home government across the Gulf country, state media reported.

The protests came as nationwide demonstrations spread across the South Asian country weeks ago to protest a quota system that reserves up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971.

The country's top court scaled back Sunday on the controversial system, in a partial victory for student protesters.

The UAE's attorney general's office indicted Saturday the Bangladeshi protesters on several charges, including ''gathering in a public place and protesting against their home government with the intent to incite unrest,'' obstructing law enforcement, causing harm to others and damaging property, according to the state-owned Emirates News Agency, WAM.

''Based on the preliminary investigation results, the Public Prosecution has ordered their pretrial detention pending further investigations,'' WAM reported.

Political parties and labor unions are banned in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms. Broad laws severely restrict freedom of speech and almost all major local media are either state-owned or state-affiliated outlets.