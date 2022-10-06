Minnesota's senior senator plans to seek another term.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar intends to run again in two years, her spokeswoman confirmed to the Star Tribune. If she wins, it would be her fourth term representing Minnesota in the Senate.

While most Minnesota politicos are zeroed in on the November election, the talk for many in Washington has turned to 2024. Klobuchar's re-election plans recently landed on the public radar via a Politico article about the challenges Senate Democrats could face in two years with the potential departure of numerous incumbents. But Klobuchar is not among those planning to say goodbye.

"As the Senator has made clear, she loves her job serving the people of Minnesota and is planning on running for re-election," Klobuchar's spokeswoman Jane Meyer said in a statement.

Klobuchar, who ran for president in 2020, has often been cited as a potential 2024 contender for the country's top office. But the White House has said President Joe Biden intends to run again, and Klobuchar's spokeswoman confirmed she supports him.

Senators serve six-year terms, with roughly one-third of the Senate up for election every two years. Fellow Democratic Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith's term won't expire until January 2027.